Oak Manor apartments declared a menace to safety and welfare

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus councilmen are moving forward with plans to demolish some apartment buildings.

Oak Manor apartments were declared a menace to safety and welfare by city leaders this week.

City inspection department employees reported many buildings were damaged and not in code.

About 18 units are occupied in the 10 building complex.

Some council members did give some leeway to the owner to present a viable renovation plan by the next council meeting.

Otherwise, the city will move forward with demolishing the apartments.

“There are a bunch of units down there that are unoccupied, abandoned so it would appear, and I ‘m sure they will start with those and work on a process to remove tenants,” said Jeff Turnage, Columbus City Attorney.

People who live at the complex would need to find a new place to live.

Mayor Keith Gaskin has hinted the city might help in those efforts.