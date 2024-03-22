Occasional rain Friday ahead of nice weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain showers are likely at times Friday, but we’ll see clearing for the weekend!

FRIDAY: Scattered rain develops into the region through the day as an area of low pressure passes over south Mississippi. Occasionally heavy showers are possible, but we don’t expect this to be a big, big rain event. Temperatures will hold in the 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain could linger at times into the evening hours, but we should see most showers move out after midnight. Lows should drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday brings decreasing clouds and increasing north breezes during the day, leaving the afternoon sunny and breezy! North wind gusts up to 25+ mph are possible with highs in the middle 60s. Overnight lows will likely dip into the upper 30s area-wide as winds relax, so watch out yet again for some patchy frost. Sunday starts sunny, but high clouds increase by afternoon ahead of the next system early next week.

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts dry, but we’ll be watching developments to the west with great interest. A strong cold front is set to move into the Deep South Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a batch of rain and embedded storms. The latest models continue to show excellent wind shear, but moisture and storm energy are lacking. However, it won’t take much energy to create a severe weather risk…so stay tuned through this coming weekend for updates on this potential! Heading into mid-week, we expect slightly cooler than average conditions Wed/Thu w/increasing sunshine.