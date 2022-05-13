Occasional storms continue through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm, muggy weather keeps daily storm chances in the forecast the next several days.

FRIDAY: Fog early should clear up after sunrise, leaving plenty of morning sun and developing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will again develop, this time in the vicinity of I-55/MS River – over west-central MS. However, some of these could develop south to southeast into parts of northeast/east MS later in the day. Expect highs well into the 80s.

WEEKEND: The pattern remains unsettled, but that doesn’t mean a complete washout either day. A disturbed northwest flow aloft could allow for several clusters of storms to move in from the north. Unfortunately, timing these out remains very difficult; therefore, plan on plenty of dry time, but be ready for a storm at just about any time Saturday or Sunday. Highs both days will reach the 80s, though Sunday looks a bit warmer in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Isolated storms stay possible Monday, but it looks like drier and increasingly hotter weather will be the rule into mid-week. Afternoon highs may surpass 90 degrees by Wednesday.