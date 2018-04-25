OCH Head Steps Down

[PRESS RELEASE]

STARKVILLE, Miss.

OCH Administrator/CEO to Retire after 44 Years in Healthcare

- Advertisement -

OCH Regional Medical Center Administrator/CEO Richard Hilton announced his retirement Wednesday after 35 years of service to OCH and a total of 44 years in the field of healthcare.

“This retirement will allow me to spend more quality time with my wife, La Rue, our seven children and 14 grandchildren,” said Hilton. “I am proud to be a part of the OCH family and my time here will always hold a special place in my heart. I wish the trustees, medical staff and employees continued success.”

Hilton has a long tenure with OCH, serving as the Associate Administrator/Chief Financial Officer from March 1983 to February 2012, when he was named Administrator/CEO by the OCH Board of Trustees.

“The board is grateful for Mr. Hilton’s extensive insights into issues that impact the healthcare industry on many levels,” said Linda Breazeale, OCH Board of Trustees Chair. “The needs of Starkville and Oktibbeha County citizens have always been his top priority, as he has expanded on the well-laid foundation formed by our medical community in generations past. Mr. Hilton has been instrumental in guiding trustees into the affiliation process and has equipped us with extensive background information for issues and considerations as we move forward.”

The OCH Board of Trustees accepted Hilton’s letter of resignation at the regular board meeting Tuesday night and will immediately begin the search for the next administrator. Hilton has agreed to stay on board as long as necessary to assist with the transition process.

“The board looks forward to searching for a new chief administrator who will bring a respect for our past, appreciation for our present and a vision for our future,” said Breazeale.

Hilton is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and has been a member of the Hospital Financial Management Association and the American Hospital Association since 1983.

Serving on the board of directors of the Greater Starkville Partnership Development and as a member of the Starkville Rotary Club, Hilton is very active in his community. His philanthropic efforts also extend beyond the United States. He and his wife are the founders of Family Life Missions Inc., a benevolent ministry operating children’s homes in Catacamas, Honduras, where he served as president/CEO and board chairman from 1992-2005.

Hilton holds a B.S. in business administration from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, and an M.S. in hospital and health administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham.