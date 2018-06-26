OCH Regional Medical Center Finds New Statewide Partner

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –After months of searching, the Oktibbeha County Regional Medical Center has chosen an affiliation partner.

OCH heard proposals from Baptist, North Mississippi Medical Center, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center..

In the end, OCH chose to partner with UMMC.

OCH’s former CEO, Richard Hilton, attended the selection meeting.

He says it was a tough decision, but thinks UMMC will serve the local population best.

“Oh, I think it’s going to be very good. Our trustees are committed to feeling that they made the best decision.

I think our doctors are very excited about this. Our staff, looking at this, I think we’re going to take advantage of it, and see what we can do to make healthcare better in our community.”

The Board of Trustees agreed the affiliation will go into effect after 120 days.