OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The OCH Regional Medical Center provides free flu shots to the community.

Saturday, they hosted a flu shot clinic at its community room.

- Advertisement -

The first 50 in the door received their shots for free.

The clinic was open to anyone six months or older.

Participants didn’t have to live in Oktibbeha county, and no appointment was needed.

OCH health officials are recommending residents get a flu shot as soon a possible.

It’s best to get your shot before flu season fully kicks off in December.