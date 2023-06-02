OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville will outsource EMS service

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – OCH Regional Medical Center is outsourcing its EMS service.

MedStat will take over EMS in the county beginning July 1.

OCH has not announced a reason for the change.

However, in its announcement, the hospital said it will “continue to find solutions for excellent EMS care while minimizing ever-rising costs of operation including labor, equipment and new ambulances.”

The county does own the hospital and supervisors appoint a board to run it.

This change in service is expected to be discussed at the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday.

“At the end of the day, the citizens want to make sure they still have ambulance services available when there is a need, and as far as I am concerned, that is my number one priority to make sure we have ambulance services that will be available whenever they are called upon. And hopefully, once we get more information about the situation, things will make more sense, and we do have a meeting scheduled Monday,” said Orlando Trainer, Oktibbeha County Supervisor District 2.

OCH declined an interview request, at this time.

