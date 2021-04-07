OCH Regional Medical Center launches service for homebound patients to schedule paramedics to come administer COVID-19 vaccine at their homes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting Friday, certain people in Oktibbeha County will be able to get their COVID-19 shot right at home.

OCH Regional Medical Center is launching a new service where homebound patients can schedule paramedics to come to their homes and administer the vaccine.

“They have so many underlying conditions, they can’t do it on their own,” said OCH EMS paramedic Stacy Permenter. “(But) somebody has to do it (for them).”

For patients who can’t leave home because of health concerns…the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way.

It’s their latest measure to get the vaccine to as many Oktibbeha County residents as possible.

“Our homebound patients, they are most vulnerable and they have more issues, more underlying conditions,” says OCH Nursing and Project Manager Ebony Hogan.

Paramedics will make those house calls every Friday, not only delivering the shot but also waiting with the patients at least 15 minutes afterward.

“there’s a certain period, once you open that vile, that has to be used or they’re no good. So they’ll map it out for their space from house to house to house.”

Homebound patients include those unable to leave their home without help or medical equipment, or those who otherwise would face serious health risks being in public.

But that dosen’t mean they need the COVID-19 vaccine any less.

“when they’re homebound, there’s still so much potential of the virus getting to them. Somebody doesn’t bring the food, bring the groceries.”

OCH Nursing & Project Manager Ebony Hogan…the driving force behind the program…says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine streamlines the process for the paramedics…who still remain on-call for emergencies.

“one shot we don’t have to go back out to administer that second shot at one shot will be perfectly fine for them.”

She hopes this delivery service can be a major step towards getting everyone in Oktibbeha County the vaccine.

“it just makes me feel good to be able to put them on the scale in order to receive a shot.”

OCH says they currently have two vaccination appointments scheduled for this Friday. The service is currently available for Oktibbeha County residents only. To schedule an at-home vaccination.