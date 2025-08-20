OCH Regional Medical Center officially sold to Baptist memorial health Care

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – OCH Regional Medical Center is officially being sold to Baptist Memorial Health Care for $55 million.

The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors is making the announcement late on August 20.

In the agreement, Baptist is committing nearly $97 million for facility and technology upgrades, along with physician recruitment.

Employees in good standing will receive a job offer at their current benefit levels.

All hospital service lines, including ambulance services.

The agreement includes a commitment to continue and expand collaborative efforts with Mississippi State University in areas of student health, education, and athletics.

An advisory board will also be created to ensure the community has a voice in the hospital’s future direction.

Once the regulatory hurdles are cleared, the sale could be completed by the end of September.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.