OCH Regional Medical Center up for sale: What’s are next steps?

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After years of debate, OCH Regional Medical Center is now up for sale.

A strategic analysis commissioned by the county lead board members to the decision to look at the best healthcare options available for the community.

“There’s a great opportunity for someone to come and do something significant in Oktibbeha County,” County Supervisor for District 2 Orlando Trainer said. “The difference would be, that they would be using different resources, and will be bringing resources with them that can help our system become more competitive, so we won’t become a victim of circumstance as we have in some things as it relates to out-maneuvered and out advantages from other people because they have more resources than what we have.

County Supervisor for District 2 Orlando Trainer said a lot has changed since 2017 when residents voted to keep the hospital under county control..

“Things are different,” Trainer said. “The dynamics are different. There have been some very concerning challenges that have exacerbated and have made it somewhat more challenging to maneuver as it relates to some of the different dynamics healthcare is dealing with.”

Trainer said the goal of selling is to improve healthcare in the county, and citizens should not be worried about not having a hospital.

“We will be looking for a partner for our community, someone willing to invest here and put down roots, who can grow with us through expanding services and maintaining a first-class hospital and staff that can serve the growing needs of our residents,” District 4 Supervisor Pattie Little said.

Trainer said it all boils down to serving those who live there and in surrounding areas.

“Our services have been impacted because people are choosing to take their service needs elsewhere,” Trainer said. “And so that’s what we’re trying to reverse. We’re trying to reverse the trend of outmigration. We’re trying to make sure that we can service everybody we can that’s here and then service people from other places that need the kind of quality health care that we are offering.”

Trainer said this process will take patience, comments and suggestions are welcome from community members as they are looking out for the best long-term solution for the county.

Trainer said there is no set timeline, but the next step is to develop a request for a proposal.

Trainer said they are excited about this process and looking forward to what is to come.

