OCH Regional Medical Center will stop administering J&J vaccine

By
Aundrea Self
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For now, OCH Regional Medical Center will not be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Last week the hospital began mobile vaccinations for homebound patients. During those visits, paramedics administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Hospital medical staff is advising people to contact their medical provider if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.

The hospital has not decided if they will resume the mobile vaccinations with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Aundrea Self
