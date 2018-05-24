OCH Regional Medical Center Moves One Step Closer To Choosing A Hospital System To Affiliate With

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- OCH Regional Medical Center is now one step closer to choosing a hospital system to partner with to help expand its hospital services.

Earlier this year, the board of trustees heard presentations from three hospitals interested in affiliation, Baptist Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi Health Services, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

However, questions came up during those presentations, so they had each group address those concerns.

During a nearly two hour executive session on Thursday, the board of trustees, along with medical personnel, looked over and discussed that information.

Board members said this will help give them a better idea on which hospital they want to affiliate with going forward.

“Before we make any final decisions we want to talk to the board of supervisors and let them know some of the things that we have learned in the process,” said Linda Breazeale, OCH Board of Trustees Chairman. “The pros and cons and that we get out of each potential affiliation, and bring them into the discussion so that they can understand the process that we have gone through and what is influencing our decision.”

The Hospital plans to make its decision by some time next month.