OCHS Second Chance Fund needs your help

The fund goes to support pet owners in their time of need, as well as help strays who come in with catastrophic injuries.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Pet owners know that our furry friends are part of the family.

But sometimes emergencies happen that people aren’t prepared for.

That’s where things like the Oktibbeha County Humane Society’s Second Chance Fund comes in.

It’s a community support fund that gives assistance for things like food and veterinary care.

The Humane Society’s Executive Director, Michele Anderson, said pet parents are ecstatic to be able to keep their animal.

“They’re extremely grateful that they don’t have to give up the animal that they love,” Anderson said. “That we’ve helped them find a solution to keep their animals healthy and safe and at home.”

Renee Westbrook, the owner and veterinarian of Self Creek Veterinary Clinic, said the fund can’t always help 100%.

But it can make a huge difference.

“The Second Chance Fund can’t always give full treatment to an animal. But if someone doesn’t have the funding you can at least get that animal stable to give them time to make different arrangements, or decide what they can or can’t do.”

The fund isn’t just for pet owners.

It also goes to support strays who have arrived at the shelter with catastrophic health problems.

Like one kitten who needed both of her eyes removed.

Sarah Hankins, the humane society’s manager said that wouldn’t have been possible without the fund.

“And because of the second chance she was able to get that done,” Hankins said. “And now she has been adopted into a loving, forever home”

Anderson is grateful for the support they do get, but the need for help always outweighs what they have.

“There’s always more of a need than there are available funds,” Anderson said. “So we are, asking the public to donate and, support our efforts.”

To donate to the Oktibbeha County Humane society, call or visit their website.

