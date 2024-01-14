OCSD alerts about an increase in phone scams targeting the area

Scammers are using the names of real OCSD officers to deceive residents.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department wants to alert our community about an increase in phone scams targeting the area.

Remember, OCSD will NEVER ask for any form of payment over the phone.

If you suspect you’ve been a victim of a scam, please report it immediately to OCSD at 662-324-8484.

You can also contact Oktibbeha E911 Service at the non-emergency number, 662-338-1084.

