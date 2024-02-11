OCSD investigates a shooting incident

The shooting took place on Sturgis-West Point Road.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in investigating a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The department is searching for Roy Lee Fuller, Jr, also known as “Jr”, who is wanted for

Attempted Murder in connection with this incident.

If anyone has any information regarding Fuller’s location or any other details related to

this case, please contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421 or the OCSD

Investigations Unit at 662-324-8484.

You can stay anonymous by reaching out to Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or by contacting your local law enforcement agency.

