OCSD is asking for help locating a shooting suspect

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a shooting suspect.

They are looking for 43-year-old Jermaine Mckinney from Beasley Road in Pheba.

Mckinney is an African-American man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

He is wanted in connection with an incident on 16th Section Road on Friday morning.

He is facing charges of shooting into a dwelling and burglary of a dwelling.

If you have any information, call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department or OCSD investigations unit.

The sheriff’s department warns not to approach him as he is considered dangerous.

