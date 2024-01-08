OCSD seeks information on a series of burglaries

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on a series of burglaries at a local storage facility and in several local subdivisions.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a series of burglaries at a local storage facility and in several local subdivisions.

On December 19, at 2:38 a.m. a white Ford F-250 FX4 entered Oswalt Storage on Poorhouse Road.

The vehicle entered the storage facility by crossing a creek along a trail leading to a nearby property.

The vehicle driven by a white male, took a car hauler-type trailer, and a motorcycle, along with several other items from the storage units.

The vehicle then left and turned east toward South Montgomery Street.

On January 2, at about 7:30 a.m. the same vehicle entered the storage facility through the creek and became stuck.

The driver utilized the storage owner’s tractor to pull the vehicle out.

The suspect then took a 2021 Mallard travel camper and several other items.

Three other travel trailers were broken into and items were taken by the suspect.

The vehicle also attempted to take a small trailer with a golf cart and several other items from a residence on Kennard Road as well as some trash items left in Wildbriar subdivision off Artesia Road, all in Oktibbeha County.

If anyone has had similar instances or has possible knowledge of the suspect’s identity, please contact the OCSD at 662-323-2421, the Investigations Unit at 662-324-8484, or at tips@sheriff.oktibbeha.ms.us.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X