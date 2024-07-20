OCSD warns of a scam circling the area

The scammers are posing as members of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department and spoofing the office number.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department wants you to be aware of a scam circling the area.

The Sheriff’s Department will never ask for or accept payment over the phone, nor will they ask you to purchase gift cards, prepaid debit cards or bitcoin.

The department says they may call you on police business but will always want to conduct it in person.

If you doubt the identity of the person calling, hang up and call the Sheriff’s Department number or the 911 center’s non-emergency line at 662-338-1084 and ask to speak to a Deputy.

Never agree to pay any amount of money in any fashion except in person.

Never give personal information such as social security numbers or credit card numbers over the phone.

