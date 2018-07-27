October Sentencing Set In Tax Fraud Case

OXFORD (WCBI) – A Pontotoc woman will be sentenced in October an a federal tax fraud charge.

47 year old Tracy Smith of Pontotoc pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of filing a fake tax return using someone else’s personal information.

Smith was originally indicted on 47 counts covering dozens of fake returns but accepted the one count plea agreement. The original indictment shows Smith had transferrd at least 11,000 to a debit card she controlled.

She could be sentenced to 10 years and face a 250 thousand dollar fine.