Off-and-on rain and storms this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An unsettled stretch of weather lies ahead.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will generally weaken overnight, but more storms could redevelop during the early morning hours. Clouds will linger. Low near 72°.

SATURDAY: Occasional rain and storms are likely throughout the day. Overcast skies. Storms are expected to produce heavy rain and could cause localized flash flooding in some spots. Cloud cover and rain will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. High near 87°. Chance of rain: 80%.

SUNDAY: High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s once again. It won’t be raining all day, but occasional showers and storms are expected. Locations that got higher rain amounts on Saturday could experience localized flash flooding. High near 88°. Chance of rain: 60%.

MONDAY: Rain chances decrease somewhat, but scattered showers and storms are still expected. Not everyone will get rain, and coverage will be less than previous days. Highs once again in the upper 80s – near 88°. Chance of rain: 40%.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90° through mid next week. Rain chances decrease somewhat, but could increase later in the week and into next weekend. We’ll keep an eye on it. In the meantime, stay dry and plan your outdoor activities accordingly!

Have a great night!