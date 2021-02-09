TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo firefighter says he was just answering a call for help when he ran after a purse snatching suspect this weekend.

Romeco Traylor is a training officer with the Tupelo Fire Department. He was off duty Sunday afternoon when he went to the West Main Kroger for some groceries.

On his way out, Traylor says he heard a woman screaming that someone had stolen her purse. He noticed the woman chasing a black female. Traylor began pursuing the suspect and noticed the suspect had dropped the stolen purse.

He returned the purse to its owner, then went to his car and radioed for the police. Soon, Tupelo Police, firefighters from nearby station two, and a passerby were searching for the suspect.

Traylor says a car with two females told him they spotted the suspect near the attorney’s offices on Robins Street. The suspect, 41-year-old Star Tate was found and arrested by Tupelo police.

Traylor later found out the victim was Gayle Wicker, wife of Senator Roger Wicker.

“At the time we did not know it was Mrs. Wicker. It’s just one of those things though, I don’t think it has anything to do with the person, who it was, I think as a man, when you hear a woman screaming for help, it’s a natural reaction to help the woman, regardless of who she is,” Traylor said.

Traylor says he is also thankful for the passerby who helped chase the suspect. And Senator Roger Wicker released this statement through his office, saying quote “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Tupelo Fire and Police department personnel who assisted my wife, Gayle, last night. Their quick action and commitment to public safety, even while off duty, should make us all proud” end quote.