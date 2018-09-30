An Off-Duty State Trooper Is Shot And Killed, Suspect Arrested

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An-off duty State Trooper is shot and killed and the suspect is behind bars.

It happened near the Tippah County and Alcorn County line at 12:45 Sunday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F Master Sgt. Ray Hall says when troopers and officers responded to Hatchie Bottom, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hall says 32-year old, off-duty Trooper Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, 38-year old Rickie Dale Vick, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 43-year old Troy Anthony Eaton, surrendered to law enforcement at 5:30 Sunday morning.

Local, state, and federal agencies assisted with the search for Eaton.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is over the ongoing investigation.