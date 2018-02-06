Off & On Showers Today Before Heavy Rain Overnight

TUESDAY: Some rain showers will continue off and on throughout the day. Temperatures will be widely varying, from the mid 40s up near the TN border and maybe even some 60s further south. Winds will continue to be fairly light from the east.

TONIGHT: Through the evening hours and in to the overnight, the wind and rain will continue to pick up. Winds will be sustained from the south at 15-20 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph. Expect heavy downpours overnight which could lead to some localized flash flooding. Overall we are expecting a wide swath of 1-3″ of rain. Temperatures will not drop much overnight and for some, temperatures overnight may actually be higher than during the day.

WEDNESDAY: We will start the day out with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, but they will continue to drop throughout the day, and many will be stuck in the 40s for the afternoon. The rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours but should begin to taper off by mid-afternoon. Behind the rain, skies will slowly start to clear and winds will begin to die down. Overnight lows will continue to drop into the low 30s and upper 20s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Skies will continue to gradually clear throughout the day on Thursday and by the evening hours we should be mostly clear. This will lead to plenty of sunshine for Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s and we will climb to near 60 by Friday. Overnight lows remain in the 30s. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because…

SATURDAY – MONDAY: More rain arrives for the weekend. Timing is still a little bit questionable, but it looks like we will keep at least some rain through the entirety of the weekend. However, even with the rain, temperatures should remain in the low 60s during the day and the mid 40s and low 50s overnight.