Officer found not guilty on fondling charge in Pontotoc Jury trial

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County man is hoping to continue his career in law enforcement after being found not guilty on a fondling charge in a jury trial.

Aamil Franklin was arrested three years ago when he applied for a job with the University Police Department. At the time, a background check indicated that Franklin had an outstanding warrant from Pontotoc County on a felony charge of fondling.

Franklin was working as a police officer at the time, but had to put his law enforcement career on hold. Earlier this week, a Pontotoc County jury found Franklin not guilty on the charge.

Now, he hopes to get his law enforcement career back on track. Franklin’s attorney, James Moore of Tupelo, says anytime a police officer is accused of a crime, it gets a lot of attention and he is glad his client had his chance to prove his innocence in court.

“You know, with Aamil being a Tupelo Police officer at the time he was accused, it made news and a lot of talk, so it is important, and I am thankful for letting the public know the final outcome, and indeed he was wrongly accused from the beginning,” said James.

Franklin said he hopes to get hired on with a local police department now that his case has been resolved.

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