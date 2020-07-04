Officer injured in Saturday afternoon shoplifting arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Police Officer suffers minor injuries during a shoplifting arrest this afternoon.

The incident happened at Walmart on Hwy 45.

Specific injuries and the identity of the officer will not be released per Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

The injuries are non-life-threatening and the officer is being medically treated and is expected to be released later this evening.

The officer did not return to work.

The suspect that caused the injuries was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana, shoplifting, and resisting arrest.

Shelton said the injuries were caused when the suspect tried to get away from the officer during the arrest.