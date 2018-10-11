Officer involved shooting civil suit dismissed

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Columbus is dismissed from a civil suit surrounding a 2015 officer involved shooting.

That shooting happened back in October of 2015. Ricky Ball was killed in that shooting.

Paul Royal sued the city, officer Canyon Boykin and former Chief Tony Carleton and others on behalf of Ball’s family.

All other defendants have already been dismissed.

Settlement talks have taken place in the past but court records do not mention a settlement.

The judge also ordered several depositions and documents remain sealed

Boykin still faces a manslaughter trial.

A motion to dismiss that criminal charge is set to be heard November 1st.