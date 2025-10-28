Officer-involved shooting in Monroe Co. leaves one person dead

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the Strong Community near the intersection of Paine Field Drive and Daniels Circle.

According to Press Secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Bailey Martin, the call was due to a mental health crisis.

According to MCSO, when deputies arrived on scene, an individual was armed.

Martin says the individual then allegedly charged at the deputies, leading them to discharge their weapons.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center – West Point, where he died from his injuries.

No deputies were harmed during the shooting.

In a statement, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says that one of the responding deputies was Crisis Intervention Trained and Certified.

The incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

