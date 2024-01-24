Officer makes history as Macon PD’s 1st woman investigator

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Protect and serve. That has been Kayla Hill-Duck’s mission from the moment she joined the Macon Police Department.

She said making history as the first female investigator is an honor, but she’s quick to point out that her gender is not what earned her the promotion. She said it’s her work ethic and devoted service on the job.

“I don’t think it’s so much of me being a female because when you go to the police academy, there’s no sexism. We are all treated the same. Regardless if you’re a male or female, there’s one duty. There’s one job. We’re here to be the help and make sure we serve justice and peace among our community here in the city of Macon,” said Duck.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck has been with the department for seven years.

“She’s the first investigator the city has had as long as I’ve been here and I’ve been here quite some time,” said Beck.

He said Duck is the first official full-time investigator for his department. And he said he immediately saw potential.

“The day I hired Investigator Duck, I saw something in her. She did hit the ground running from day one,” said Beck.

Beck said no other officer worked their cases as carefully as Duck.

He said he couldn’t let her hard work go unnoticed.

“As far as being an investigator, they just didn’t go beyond to do their job to be rewarded for it. Like I said, from day one, I saw something in her that I didn’t see in any other officer. That’s why I promoted her to investigator whether she was male or female,” said Beck.

Duck is ready to take on the duties of her new position and continue the important work of protecting and serving Macon with her fellow officers.

“The community and the city of Macon, we just want them to know we are here from them. There’s no job too large or too small that we can not do,” said Duck.

Duck went from graduating from the police academy to being promoted to the department’s only official investigator, all within a six-month time frame.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X