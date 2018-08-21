Officers Cleared By Grand Jury in Deadly Pursuit Case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A grand jury clears several law enforcement officers in a deadly high speed pursuit and shooting.
The chase happened in March 2017.
It started in the Webster County town of Mathiston and ended on Highway 82 in Lowndes County.
Investigators say Pryor Spencer Bailey IIII drove away from a traffic stop.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation tells WCBI Bailey got out of the vehicle and gunfire erupted in Lowndes County.
A Lowndes County deputy was shot in the leg. He has since recovered.
Three state troopers, two Lowndes County deputies and a Webster County deputy all fired their gun during the shootout.