Officers Cleared By Grand Jury in Deadly Pursuit Case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A grand jury clears several law enforcement officers in a deadly high speed pursuit and shooting.

The chase happened in March 2017.

- Advertisement -

It started in the Webster County town of Mathiston and ended on Highway 82 in Lowndes County.

Investigators say Pryor Spencer Bailey IIII drove away from a traffic stop.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation tells WCBI Bailey got out of the vehicle and gunfire erupted in Lowndes County.

A Lowndes County deputy was shot in the leg. He has since recovered.

Three state troopers, two Lowndes County deputies and a Webster County deputy all fired their gun during the shootout.