Officers respond to possible shooting threat at West Point High School

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting threat came to West Point High School on Thursday.

Officers said the threat came in Thursday morning saying that someone planned to have a shooting at the north campus of the high school.

The district posted on social media saying they would have an increased officer presence.

School resource officer Tara Sloan said that she and her team had not seen anything suspicious all day but they still followed protocol.

“To notify the parents, the administration, also the police department in conjunction with the sheriff’s department so that way everyone is on the same page and make sure everyone is safe which is our main priority,” said Sloan.

Sloan said they plan to investigate to trace who sent the threat.

