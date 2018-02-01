Officers Scoring Big With Neighborhood Kids

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- It may have been one of the best basketball games in the city of West Point. It was a match up between two men in uniform and group of neighborhood kids.

What started as slow afternoon patrolling Belvedere Avenue, quickly turned into a dynamic basketball match up.

“Me and my partner looked at each other and we were like hey, lets go play some ball,” said West Point Police Officer, Rodreiuz Porter.

From there, the challenge was on. Playing up to 21 points, each team had its chance to score big.

“It was fun. And we won and the other team didn’t,” said 8 year old, MacKenzie Redmond.

Officers Rodreiuz Porter and Kyle Eaves say their skills on the court were no match for the kids they were up against.

“I’ll be honest with you, the youth they put a whopping on me. I was pretty tired so I’ll give them that,” said Officer Porter.

Officers Eaves says they’re far from any pro athlete.

“We’re definitely not going to be playing in the NBA anytime soon,” said Officers Eaves.

A parent captured the game with her cellphone and took to social media. Officer Porter says building relationships with city’s kids, is part of what being a policeman is all about.

“We don’t want them to be scared to come to us. We want to let them know we’re here to help them. No matter what the situation is. We’re here to help,” said Officer Porter.

Officer Eaves says something as simple as playing a game of basketball, spreads a powerful message into the community.

“We’re not out here just to arrest people. We’re not out here, as we’re told, to harass people. We’re out here to make a difference and make this community a good and safe community,” said Officer Eaves.

Making change while having a little fun. Though the police may be down a game, the kids on Belevdere Avenue say they’ll be ready for a rematch at any time.

“They barely won. They beat us that first game, but we, we beat them that last game,” said Tyler Nance.

The post on Facebook has been liked and shared hundreds of times. The officers say they’ll be working on doing more community outreach activities.