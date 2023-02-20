Officers search for two men connected to deadly Tunica County shooting

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was killed in a Tunica County shooting over the weekend.

Now, north Mississippi law enforcement is searching for Korea McKay and Jefferey Pickett.

Both men are from Tunica County.

Investigators said Davao Thomas of Crawford was shot multiple times this past Saturday afternoon at Kirby Estates.

Witnesses identified McKay to deputies.

The shooting remains under investigation.

