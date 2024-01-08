Officers seize around Methamphetamine and Heroin in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On January 7, 2023, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Burnsville Police Department, and the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant at a residence in Burnsville.

While executing the search warrant, officers located a buried safe that contained approximately 240 grams of Methamphetamine.

The search warrant stemmed from several traffic stops by multiple agencies and officers.

In total officers seized approximately 330 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 15 grams of Heroin.

Erin Fuqua, 31, of Tishomingo was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute.

Kenneth Tabor, 34, of Tishomingo was arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing.

Brittany Marks, 35, of Belmont was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Jimmy Grimes, 57, of Burnsville was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Amy Moffett, 51, of Burnsville was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

This is an ongoing case, and more arrests may be pending.

