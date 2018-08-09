Official: Overpopulation causes animal shelter to close

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi city official says that people not spaying or neutering their pets has caused a local animal shelter to spread itself thin and close.

Oxford Alderman Janice Antonow tells the Oxford Eagle the “out of control” animal situation has exhausted the Oxford-Lafayette Humane Society’s board. She says the shelter couldn’t keep up with demand in its current form.

The board announced this week that it’s not going to renew a management agreement with the city that ends Sept. 30.

Antonow was appointed to the board last year. She says the board wants to open a low-cost or free spay and neuter service to help with the area’s animal overpopulation. She says the shelter will find alternate placement for the animals in its care.

Information from: Oxford Eagle, http://www.oxfordeagle.com

