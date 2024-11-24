Officials charge Columbus shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Columbus shooting earlier this week is in custody.

Martez Meeks turned himself in on Friday, Nov. 22.

He will remain in the Lowndes County jail until bond is set.

He is charged with 12 counts of Aggravated Assault Manifest Extreme Indifference to Life.

You may recall one person was shot Monday afternoon on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive North.

While the victim and gunmen were shooting at each other, a bullet struck the tire of a Columbus Municipal School District bus.

10 students and a driver were on the bus.

No one was injured on the bus.

Meeks’s mother, Cassandra Perry, was arrested earlier this week and charged with accessory after the fact.

