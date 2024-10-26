Officials release name of shooting victim in Tupelo

42-year-old Stacie Hurst was fatally injured in the shooting.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials have released the name of the victim in the deadly Friday morning shooting in Tupelo.

Her body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

20-year-old Rodricus Hurst Jr. is charged with first-degree murder.

He was denied bond at a court hearing Friday afternoon.

Investigators say he is a family member of the victim.

Officers were called to Smokey Mountain Drive at about 9 a.m. Friday about an unknown medical call.

When pulling up to the scene, police saw Rodricus standing in the street in front of the home.

TPD says he did not comply with officers’ orders and was detained.

Once inside the house, police found the victim. It appears she had been shot multiple times.

