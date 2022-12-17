Officials reveal new details in the deaths of Bay St. Louis officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more information about the deaths of two police officers in Bay St. Louis.

Officials are now saying that the woman who shot Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin was killed by one of the officers, even as she was shooting them.

Mississippi Commissioner of Public Safety said body cam footage, autopsies, and other forensic tests show that Amy Anderson shot Sergeant Robin as Officer Estorffe approached. Estorffe and Anderson then exchanged fire, each mortally wounding the other.

The officers had been called to the Motel 6 because Anderson believed that someone had been following her.

