Officials search for individuals in connection to felony dog theft

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are searching for individuals in connection to felony dog theft.

They are being sought as a person of interest in connection to the crime in the Green Tee and Garrison area of Tupelo.

The stolen dog is a Cane Corso puppy described as brown with a black face.

The person arrived at a private residence in a black pickup truck and took the puppy from the yard of the residence.

The person appears to be a white female with long brown hair and a red hooded sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information please call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or download the P3 Tip App.

