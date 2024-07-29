Ohio man gets prison time after attempting to send drugs via mail

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ohio man was sentenced to prison after attempting to send fentanyl through the mail.

In a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi, 35-year-old Justin Elkins was sentenced on Friday to 96 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock.

According to court documents, Elkins had previously pled guilty to one count of attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute the drug in Oxford in April 2021 after officers intercepted a package sent through the U.S. Mail containing the drug.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said, “The U.S. mail should never be used as a vehicle for distributing illicit drugs. We will do everything in our power to see that people who choose to illegally distribute dangerous drugs like fentanyl into our communities are held accountable.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Oxford Police Department, and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office’s Metro Narcotics Unit investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul Roberts prosecuted the case.

