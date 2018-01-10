Oil Tanker Catches On Fire

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a busy morning for fire crews in Monroe County after a large fire broke out at an oil company.

The fire happened just before 8 a.m., January 10, at the Metano Energy Company.

Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker says a tire from a piece of equipment nearby blew out and went into an open top tanker that was storing crude oil.

Firefighters battled the fire for approximately three hours.

Fire crews used more than 20 gallons of foam from a nearby chemical plant to help them contain the blaze.