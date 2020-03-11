Okolona hoping to boost tourism through strategies and grant

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County town is hoping to boost its tourism efforts, after it was awarded a grant by the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance.

For Okolona Mayor Sherman Carouthers, letting potential tourists know about the town’s rich history can be a big attraction.

“One of Okolona’s greatest assets I think is the history, that Okolona has played in the formation of America,” said Mayor Carouthers.

The mayor also knows having a strategy to showcase Okolona’s history is necessary to get the attention of tourists.

A $2,500 grant from MHHAA will be matched by the city of Okolona to pay for a consultant who will visit the area and help come up with a plan to boost tourism.

“Our attributes are so great that we’re a community that’s able to address from the Civil War to Civil Rights, from the Civil War role of Okolona with three skirmishes, to the founding of Okolona College, which was a college founded for African Americans, right after radical reconstruction,” Mayor Carouthers said.

As economic development liaison for Okolona, Patsy Gregory recognizes the challenges Okolona has faced when it comes to economic development and tourism. Gregory believes the grant will help Okolona come up with ideas and itineraries for tourists, to not only peak their interest in historical sites, but also keep the tourists in town longer.

“When they come they need to know what to do, where to go, what to see and so we’re very excited because we have a national historic district with over 300 buildings, and homes,” Gregory said.

The city will also encourage developers to take advantage of tax credits available for renovating and improving older buildings and homes.

There is not a date set for the consultant’s visit. The city will receive the grant during an award ceremony next week in Ripley.