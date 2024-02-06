Okolona man accused of sending messages to child in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man was accused of sending messages to a child in Tupelo.
30-year-old Octavious Stevens was charged with two counts of enticement of a child.
Tupelo police said a report was filed on December 19 about the messages that were sent to a minor.
He was given a $200,000 bond for the charges.
Stevens was also given a $30,000 bond for an unrelated drug charge.
He also had an active warrant for his arrest from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.