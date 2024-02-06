Okolona man accused of sending messages to child in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man was accused of sending messages to a child in Tupelo.

30-year-old Octavious Stevens was charged with two counts of enticement of a child.

Tupelo police said a report was filed on December 19 about the messages that were sent to a minor.

He was given a $200,000 bond for the charges.

Stevens was also given a $30,000 bond for an unrelated drug charge.

He also had an active warrant for his arrest from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

