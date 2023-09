Okolona man arrested in Tupelo for alleged domestic violence

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man was arrested in Tupelo for alleged domestic violence.

Tupelo police arrived at Lockridge Street for a domestic violence charge.

Tony Bowers was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

His bond was set at $50,000.

