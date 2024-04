One person charged in connection with Amory shooting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information about a shooting that happened last week in Amory.

Kerina Harris has been charged with aggravated assault.

She remains in the Monroe County jail.

Two other people who were detained this past Friday were released without being charged.

The shooting happened last Friday morning on M Avenue.

One person was injured in the gunfire.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X