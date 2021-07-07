Okolona man is facing drug charges in Monroe County

https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1625535194-24b704b84c529711e20898e739f78a4d3c97274c_fl9-720p.mp4
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - It's no surprise that on a summer day in Mississippi.
"The weather is hot, but it doesn't matter on a day...
CLASS 1A | REGION 2
HEAD COACH: Shaune Holiday
Aug 27
N. Pontotoc
Home
Sept. 3
ECS (Memphis)
Away
Sept 10
W. Lowndes
Home
Sept 24
Faulkner
Home
Oct. 1
Biggersville
Away
Oct. 8
Okolona
Home
Oct. 15
Ashland
Away
Oct 22
Thrasher
Away
Oct 29
Smithville
Home
Nov. 5
HW Byers
Away
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -- The...
CLASS 2A | REGION 1
HEAD COACH: Jeremy Smithey
Aug 27
Vardaman
Away
September 3
Strayhorn*
Home
Sept 10
Thrasher
Away
Sept 17
OPEN
Sept 24
Middleton
Home
Oct 1
Potts Camp*
Away
Oct 7
Baldwyn*
Home
Oct 15
East Union*
Away
Oct 22
Walnut*
Home
Oct 29
Belmont*
Away
*District games
MYRTLE, Miss....
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -- The...
CLASS 2A | REGION 1
HEAD COACH: Jeremy Smithey
Aug 27
Vardaman
Away
September 3
Strayhorn*
Home
Sept 10
Thrasher
Away
Sept 17
OPEN
Sept 24
Middleton
Home
Oct 1
Potts Camp*
Away
Oct 7
Baldwyn*
Home
Oct 15
East Union*
Away
Oct 22
Walnut*
Home
Oct 29
Belmont*
Away
*District games
MYRTLE, Miss....