Okolona man is facing drug charges in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Okolona is facing drug charges in Monroe County.

Deputies arrested Laquinton Hampton this afternoon on West Commerce Street in Aberdeen.

- Advertisement -

He’s charged with two counts of possession of Controlled Substance. Deputies found approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine and 5 grams of cocaine.

Hampton is in jail awaiting bond.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says his deputies have increased patrols in some areas and have made 13 felony drug arrests in the last two weeks.