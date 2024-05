Police arrest Baldwyn man wanted for child sex crime

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn man wanted for a child sex crime was arrested.

22-year-old Rodney Shelley was indicted for one count of sexual battery of a child under 16.

Tupelo police said the warrant comes after a 2020 report involving a minor.

Shelley is being held on a $50,000 bond.

A court date has not been set.

