Testimony begins in Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony began in a Columbus murder trial.

The jury first heard from lawyers for opening arguments.

Prosecutors then called former Columbus Police Detective Rick Jones.

He testified about what he saw and the evidence collected.

Israel Buckhalter was accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Desi Shepherd.

Buckhalter was indicted on a second-degree murder charge and for shooting into a dwelling.

The shooting happened on Springdale Drive back in July 2020.

The trial is expected to take most of the week.

