Okolona PD needs the public’s help in locating an individual

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Okolona Police Department needs the public’s help in locating an individual. The person in question is a white male who allegedly passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Food Giant.

Okolona P.D. says he then went to the Dollar General on North Church Street and tried to use the counterfeit there.

The suspect is in a silver Nissan Altima.

If you have any information, contact the Okolona Police Department at (662) 447-5427 or call 9-1-1.

