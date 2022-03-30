Okolona police make arrest in underage sex investigation

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona police make an arrest in an underage sex investigation.

20-year-old Lajremey Hill is charged with five counts of statutory rape.

Assistant Police Chief Sherrie Hardin says Hill was arrested earlier this week.

Investigators believe there could be more alleged victims and they hope those girls will come to talk to the police.

Bond for Hill was set at $250,000.

If you have any information about this investigation call Okolona police.