OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI)- Police Department and Northeast Mississippi Crimestoppers need your help finding the suspect in connection to a burglary.

It happened between July 1st-8th at Alan White Furniture store on Industrial Road.

- Advertisement -

A plant manager said a door was open when she checked the building and two of the warehouse roll-up doors were up.

She said 75 swivel rockers chairs were taken.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for a tip leading to an arrest.